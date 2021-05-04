Three Giveaways, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits Debut Highlight Opening Homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for the first time in 610 days Tuesday when they take on the San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Gates open at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday as the first 1,500 fans in the stadium will receive a commemorative Opening Night T-Shirt, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. Stay after the game for a celebratory fireworks display!

On Wednesday, the Hooks debut their recently revealed Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits uniform. It's also Whataburger Family Day, when fans can buy one ticket and receive a free kid ticket.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Friday will receive a Hooks Seat Cushion, courtesy of RBFCU. On Saturday, the first 2,000 fans will get an Astros Crossbody Bag thanks to First Community Bank.

Fans can watch or listen to all 120 Hooks games throughout the season. With MiLB.tv, fans can watch the Hooks home and away. Use promo code HOOKS to save $10 on a yearly subscription. Listen to Hooks games on News Radio 1360 KKTX, the iHeartMedia app, First Pitch app or cchooks.com.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 4 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:05 p.m.)

Opening Night T-Shirt for the first 1,500 fans, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive.

Opening Night Fireworks!

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, May 5 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, May 6 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, May 7 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The first 1,500 fans receive a Hooks Seat Cushion, presented by RBFCU.

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The first 2,000 fans receive an Astros Crossbody Bag, presented by First Community Bank.

Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, May 9 vs. San Antonio Missions: 1:05 p.m. (gates open 12:05 p.m.)

Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame).

Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

All stadium guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. The Hooks will use a No-Bag Policy with the exceptions of diaper bags (when accompanied by an infant or small child), medical bags, and single compartment clutches, wristlets and hip/fanny packs that do not exceed 9" x 5". For more information, visit the Know Before You Go page.

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

