RoughRiders Announce All 2021 Single-Game Tickets on Sale

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce the sale of single-game tickets for the entirety of the 2021 home schedule.

Previously, tickets had only been made available for the 12 May home games, but tickets are now available for all 60 home contests from Riders Field at RidersBaseball.Com/Tickets/Single-Game-Tickets and over the phone at 972.334.1993. For full ballpark policies, CLICK HERE.

Make sure you grab your seats early and lock in the best price. The following are advanced-sale prices for RoughRiders tickets:

$21 for Home Plate Seating

$14 for Bullpen Seating

$11 for Berm Seating

Currently, Sections 104 and 105 are available for socially-spaced seating through the 12 home games in May. Beginning in June, Section 104 will remain as a socially-spaced section. Areas around the bullpens and on both sides of the seating bowl remain closed for purchase as it is inside the player "buffer zone" as mandated by Major League Baseball.

The RoughRiders start off the 2021 season at home tonight, May 4th at 7:05 p.m. against the Oakland A's affiliated Midland RockHounds. Gates for the Opener will open at 6 p.m. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

