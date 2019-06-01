Three-Game Win Streak Ends Friday; Home Saturday for Fireworks

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A three-game winning streak for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes was snapped on Friday night due to a 6-2 loss at the hands of the Inland Empire 66ers.

After winning in blowout fashion in game one of the current four-game set on Thursday evening, the Quakes (31-22) were handled in game two by the 66ers (22-32) on the back of stellar pitching and some rare offensive prowess.

On the mound, the starter, Aaron Hernandez, impressed in his first start since May 5th, tossing three scoreless frames with just two hits allowed and five strikeouts. Andrew Wantz (5-3) earned the win, hurling five innings of long relief, surrendering two earned runs while striking out nine Quakes' hitters. Finishing the night with a scoreless ninth was Parker Joe Robinson.

Offensively, for the first time in 16 games, Inland Empire tallied more than four runs. Although the bottom feeder in the South Division has not conquered that feat often, when they do, they are now 12-1 when scoring five or more runs. The 66ers were led by Alvaro Rubalcaba's bat, as he went 2-for-4 with a couple of RBI.

The lone bright spot on Friday night for Rancho was Deacon Liput's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. Liput's run-scoring knock was just one of six hits for the Quakes' offense on Friday night.

The loss was saddled by Gerardo Carrillo (2-3), as he gave up eight hits across 4.1 innings, with five runs (four earned), four walks and three strikeouts.

Elsewhere in the California League, the Stockton Ports helped out Rancho with a 13-8 victory over the South Division's second place Lancaster JetHawks. The Quakes, despite the defeat, remain four games up on both Lancaster and Lake Elsinore.

Rancho has their sights set on a bounce back victory on Saturday night as the Quakes will send LHP Leo Crawford (0-3) to the mound. As for Inland Empire, LHP Nate Bertness (2-1) will toe the rubber in what will be his first start of the season. Furthermore, on Saturday, June 1st, Bimbo Bakeries USA presents Firework Night at LoanMart Field with a spectacular show after the game. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

