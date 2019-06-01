Ports Prevail 13-8 in Slugfest

LANCASTER, Calif. - The Stockton Ports notched season-high totals in runs and hits on Friday night at The Hangar and needed all of them to get past the Lancaster JetHawks. The Boys of Banner Island earned back-to-back wins to close out the month of May, the first time it's happened since May 4-5, as Stockton earned a 13-8 win in the second game of a four-game series.

The Ports were sparked early by a six-run second inning and an early exit for JetHawks starter Antonio Santos (1-3). With the bases loaded after back-to-back singles and a fielding error, Jonah Bride broke the ice with a two-run single to center and Jordan Devencenzi, who went 4-for-5 on the night, followed with an RBI single to right to make it 3-0. After Mickey McDonald drove in a run on a fielder's choice groundout, Nick Allen doubled, and Jameson Hannah brought in the fifth run of the frame on an RBI groundout. Austin Beck followed with an RBI single to center to make it 6-0 and chase Santos from the game.

Santos would suffer the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

After Lancaster got a run back in the bottom of the second on a Ramon Marcelino home run, the Ports got the lead back to six runs in the top of the third as Trace Loehr reached on a throwing error with one out and scored later in the inning on another Devencenzi RBI single to make it 7-1.

Stockton built up their biggest lead of the night in the fifth. With two on and one out, Devencenzi delivered his third RBI single of the night followed by a fielder's choice groundout by McDonald that made it 9-1. JetHawks reliever Matt Dennis allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over 3 2/3 innings of long relief.

Ports starter Brady Feigl worked into the fifth and gave up three straight one-out singles that loaded the bases. Carlos Herrera came up and drove in a run with a sac-fly to right to make it 9-2. Luis Castro came up next and struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but reached base when the catcher Devencenzi threw down to second base and into center field instead of tagging out Castro, an error that brought in another run and extended the inning for Todd Czinege, who hit a three-run homer to right to make it a 9-6 game. After Feigl gave up a single to Sean Bouchard, he was lifted for Peter Bayer (1-0), who recorded the final out of the inning.

Feigl was rendered a no-decision, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits while walking four and striking out four. Bayer would pick up the win in the contest, going 2 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

The Ports added a run in the seventh as Bride singled to open the frame and scored two batters later on the third fielder's choice groundout of the game by McDonald to make it 10-6. JetHawks reliever Austin Moore would work into the eighth and see Lazaro Armenteros reach on an error to start the inning and score later in the frame on a wild pitch to make it 11-6. Moore allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over 2 2/3 innings of work.

Braxton Lorenzini entered to work the ninth for the JetHawks and, with two on and two out, gave up a triple to right to Armenteros that ballooned the Stockton lead to 13-6. Armenteros went 1-for-2 in the game and was inserted in the bottom of the sixth for Beck, who was ejected after striking out looking in the top of the sixth.

After Pat Krall pitched a scoreless eighth, Nick Highberger came on to work the ninth and gave up a two-out solo homer to Luis Castro followed by a double to Czinege and an RBI single to Bouchard that made it 13-8. After Highberger hit Luke Morgan, he struck out Marcelino looking to end the contest.

The Ports and JetHawks play the third game of their four-game set on Saturday at The Hangar. Xavier Altamirano (1-3, 4.50 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Lancaster left-hander Lucas Gilbreath (2-2, 3.68 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PDT.

