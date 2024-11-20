Three Former BlueClaws Earn Spot on Phillies 40-Man Roster

November 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Three former BlueClaws - Mick Abel, Jean Cabrera, and Moisés Chace - earned spots on the Phillies 40-man roster, it was announced on Tuesday.

Abel spent 2022 with the BlueClaws, going 7-8 with a 4.01 ERA. He struck out 103 batters in 85.1 innings pitched. He was the Phillies first-round pick in 2020 from Jesuit HS in Oregon.

Cabrera was with the BlueClaws in 2024, going 5-4 with a 3.39 ERA in 14 starts before a promotion to Reading. He pitched seven innings in two of his starts with the BlueClaws, and struck out 14 batters in 6.1 innings on June 12th against Wilmington, tied for the second most in a game by a BlueClaw in club history. The 23 year old signed with the Phillies in 2019.

Chace made two starts with the BlueClaws, both on the road, after being acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline with RHP Seth Johnson in exchange for LHP Gregory Soto. He struck out seven and gave up one run in five innings at Wilmington on August 10th before his promotion to Reading, where he finished the season. Chace began the season with Aberdeen in the South Atlantic League and pitched against the BlueClaws three times before the acquisition.

By adding these players to the 40-man roster, they cannot be selected in next month's Rule 5 Draft.

