Three FC Cincinnati 2 Players Added to First-Team Roster Ahead of Match at FC Motagua

February 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati today added Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Peter Mangione of FC Cincinnati 2 to the first-team roster via short-term agreements ahead the club's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One first leg match at FC Motagua.

All three players trained with FC Cincinnati in Clearwater, Fla. and logged minutes across the club's four exhibition matches in the Sunshine State. The move represents the first first-team call-up for each player.

Daley and Mangione, who enter their second seasons with FC Cincinnati 2, served as key attacking components for FC Cincinnati 2 in 2024 in route to an Eastern Conference Regular Season title. Daley ranked among MLS NEXT Pro's best attacking defenders with five goals and four assists while Mangione played the third most minutes of any FCC 2 player and finished the year with two goals and five assists.

Adnan signed an MLSNP contract Monday afternoon and will join FCC 2 after a five-year playing career at Stanford University where he made 83 total appearances, scoring 12 goals and adding four assists.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Peter Mangione to the first team roster via short-term agreement on February 18, 2025.

