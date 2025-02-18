Huntsville City Football Club Signs Defender Kevin Carmichael and Midfielder Bryce Boneau

February 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signings of defender Kevin Carmichael and midfielder Bryce Boneau ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"We are delighted to add Kevin and Bryce to our group for 2025," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "Kevin's athletic, aggressive, and educated defensive style is perfect for how our organization wants to play. Bryce is a well-rounded, modern-day midfielder who has a high technical level with the ability to connect passes, carry the ball and make an impact in the final third."

Carmichael joins Huntsville City FC after finishing his four-year college career at the University of California-Berkeley. As a Golden Bear, he made 66 appearances and 65 starts, scoring five goals and recording two assists in his career, serving as team captain his senior year. He was selected with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, presented by adidas by parent club Nashville SC.

Boneau comes to the Rocket City following his collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame. In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, the midfielder made 51 starts, scoring five goals and recording 18 assists, including a team-high eight in 2024. He was twice named to the All-ACC Third Team and was team captain in 2024. Boneau was also drafted by Nashville SC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, presented by adidas, taken 75th overall.

Prior to his college career, Boneau was the 2020-21 Texas Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year after developing on FC Dallas U19 Elite Club National League Boys (ENCL) team. Between his sophomore and junior seasons in South Bend, Boneau recorded one appearance with Texas United FC of the USL League Two.

KEVIN CARMICHAEL

Position: Defender

Height:6'2"

Weight:175 lbs

Birthdate: June 10, 2002

Age:22

Birthplace: Thousand Oaks, California

Nationality: United States

Last Club: University of California-Berkeley (NCAA)

BRYCE BONEAU

Position: Midfielder

Height:5'10"

Weight:160 lbs

Birthdate: Dec. 10, 2022

Age:22

Birthplace: Keller, Texas

Nationality: United States

Last Club: University of Notre Dame (NCAA)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF FEB. 18, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Blake Bowen, Kevin Carmichael, Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Bryce Boneau, Alan Carleton, Christian Koffi, Philip Mayaka, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Real Gill, Malik Henry-Scott, and Gio Miglietti

