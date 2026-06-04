Three DC Defenders Selected to 2026 All-UFL Team

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United Football League today announced its 2026 All-UFL Team, recognizing the league's top performers from the regular season. Among the honorees were three members of the DC Defenders: running back Deon Jackson, offensive tackle Yasir Durant and edge rusher Derick Roberson, each of whom earned All-UFL recognition after helping guide DC to a berth in the 2026 UFL Playoffs.

Jackson earned his first All-UFL Team selection after finishing the regular season with 449 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and leading the league with seven rushing touchdowns. Durant earned his second consecutive All-UFL Team honor, helping anchor an offensive line that powered the league's highest-scoring offense at 27.9 points per game. Roberson also earned back-to-back All-UFL Team honors after establishing himself as one of the UFL's premier pass rushers, tying for third in the league with seven sacks while finishing among the league leaders in tackles for loss.

The All-UFL Team was selected by a panel of media members, broadcast partners, and coaches and team football personnel from all eight teams. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

The 2026 All-UFL Team features:

Offense:

Quarterback (1)

Jack Plummer (ORL)

Plummer powered the Storm to an 8-2 finish and the UFL's No. 1 seed. He led the league in passing yards and completions, finishing the regular season with 2,188 passing yards, 195 completions on 300 attempts with 17 touchdown passes. His standout campaign also earned him Week 8 UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping Orlando clinch a playoff berth with a 34-21 victory over Dallas.

Running Back (1)

Deon Jackson (DC)

Jackson ended his 2026 campaign with 449 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and a league-best seven rushing touchdowns. His top performance came in Week 2 against the Columbus Aviators where he finished with 97 yards and three touchdowns as well as 29 receiving yards.

Wide Receivers (3)

Hakeem Butler (STL)

Butler led the UFL in receiving yards (641), yards per game (71.2) and yards per reception, totaling 29 catches and three touchdowns during the regular season. His top performance came in Week 3 against the Birmingham Stallions, when he recorded four receptions for 146 yards and earned UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Chris Rowland (ORL)

Rowland finished the regular season as the UFL's leading receiver with 53 receptions, totaling 529 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also led the league in all-purpose yards with 1,093, averaging 109.3 yards per game.

Tyler Vaughns (DAL)

Vaughns finished the year with 527 yards on 41 receptions and a league-best seven touchdowns. His best performance came in Week 2 against the St. Louis Battlehawks where he led the Renegades with 11 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight End (1)

Tyler Neville (STL)

Neville emerged as one of the top red-zone tight ends this season, recording 13 receptions for 125 yards and four touchdowns across eight games for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He also added eight tackles on special teams.

Center (1)

Mike Panasiuk (STL)

Mike Panasiuk played a key role on the St. Louis Battlehawks' offensive line, providing toughness and consistency at center throughout the season. Panasiuk anchored the middle of the line with his physical play and communication, contributing to the Battlehawks passing attack that ranked 2nd in the UFL by yardage with 2,031 yards, averaging 203.1 passing yards per game.

Offensive Guards (2)

Gareth Warren (HOU)

Warren played an important role on the Houston Gamblers' offensive line. He was a key contributor for the Gamblers' offense up front throughout the season as Houston finished third in the UFL in rushing production with 1,283 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry and 128.3 yards per game.

Michael Gonzalez (ORL)

Michael Gonzalez was a dependable contributor along the Orlando Storm offensive line, helping the unit establish consistency throughout the year. The Storm's offense ranked first in passing yards with 2,083 and second in total offensive yards with 2,978 and averaged 297.8 yards per game.

Offensive Tackles (2)

Gottlieb Ayedze (HOU)

Ayedze provided a physical presence along the Houston Gamblers' offensive line after joining the team prior to the start of the year. He helped anchor Houston's protection schemes and contributed to the team's efforts in both the passing and rushing attack. The Gamblers ended the season averaging 128.3 rushing yards per game and ranked 3rd in tackles for loss allowed on the year.

Yasir Durant (DC)

Yasir Durant served as a key veteran presence on the DC Defenders' offensive line, providing stability and experience in the trenches throughout the season. Durant contributed in both pass protection and the run game on the Defender's offense that led the league in scoring with 27.9 points per game.

Defense:

Defensive Tackles (2)

Isaiah Buggs (ORL)

Buggs anchored Orlando's defensive front with a dominant season, finishing with nine tackles for loss, becoming one of the league's top 10 in that category. His consistent disruption at the line of scrimmage set the tone for a resurgent unit and played a key role in Orlando's push toward postseason contention.

Carlos Davis (STL)

Carlos Davis continued as one of the UFL's most impactful interior defenders, ranking among the top five league leaders in sacks with 5.5. While consistently collapsing the pocket, his presence in the trenches powered St. Louis' defensive successes.

Edges (2)

Cam Gill (LOU)

Cam Gill finished the season setting the record for most sacks in a single season with 10 sacks for a loss of 71 yards. As the league's sack leader, Cam Gill's contributions aided in the 6-1 turnaround for the Louisville Kings and solidified their spot in the postseason.

Derick Roberson (DC)

Derick Roberson delivered a dominant season off the edge, finishing top five in the league for tackles for loss, while tying for third in the league with seven sacks. His relentless pass rush set the tone for DC's defense and anchored one of the league's most disruptive units.

Linebackers (3)

Tae Crowder (BHM)

As the backbone of the Stallions' defense, Tae Crowder ended the season as the league's leader in tackles, finishing with 84 total tackles. He also earned Defensive Player of the Week honors following his Week 8 performance against Columbus, recording 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Tony Fields II (CLB)

Fields established himself as one of the UFL's most productive linebackers, finishing tied for second in total tackles with 77, including 39 solo stops, while showcasing backfield disruption with five tackles for loss. His consistency and physical presence were instrumental in the unit's overall performance.

Kyahva Tezino (BHM)

Tezino anchored Birmingham's defense with a highly productive season, leading the league with three forced fumbles while finishing second in total tackles with 77. His relentless motor and physical style of play were instrumental to Birmingham's success throughout the 2026 campaign.

Defensive Backs (4)

Major Burns (HOU)

Burns proved to be a cornerstone of the Houston Gamblers' secondary, finishing second on the team in total tackles with 47, including 36 solo tackles, and tied for first in the league with four interceptions. His instincts, ball-hawking presence, and consistent playmaking ability elevated the Gamblers' defense and played a pivotal role in Houston's success down the latter stretch of the season.

D.J. Miller Jr. (CLB)

D.J. Miller Jr. established himself as one of the UFL's premier defensive playmakers this season, finishing among the league leaders in both passes defended and interceptions. Miller Jr. recorded nine pass breakups and three interceptions, including a pick-six, on the year.

Corey Mayfield Jr. (LOU)

Mayfield Jr. finished the season among the league's top ballhawks, recording 10 takeaways and tying for first in interceptions with four. Additionally, in his game against Dallas in Week 4, Mayfield Jr. intercepted Austin Reed twice, recording the most interceptions in a single game this season. His playmaking ability helped fuel Louisville's defensive surge and postseason push.

Kary Vincent Jr. (HOU)

Vincent emerged as one of the league's premier lockdown corners, leading the UFL with 10 pass breakups while adding two interceptions, including a pick-six. His play made him one of the most feared cornerbacks in the UFL, as his ability to smother receivers consistently shifted momentum in key moments throughout the season.

Special Teams:

Kicker (1)

Tanner Brown (LOU)

Brown was a reliable contributor for the Louisville Kings during the 2026 UFL regular season, converting 25-of-28 field goal attempts, leading the UFL in scoring, and being one of three kickers who made at least a 60-yard field goal.

Punter (1)

Ryan Sanborn (STL)

Sanborn served as a steady presence on special teams for the St. Louis Battlehawks totaling 31 punts for 1,356 yards with an average of 43.7 yards per punt. Sanborn consistently helped flip field position while placing 11 of his 31 punts inside the 20-yard line throughout the season.

Long Snapper (1)

Marco Ortiz (HOU)

Ortiz handled long snapping duties for the Houston Gamblers throughout the 2026 UFL regular season, providing consistency on both field goals and punt coverage units. He played a key role in helping Gambler's kicker, John Hoyland, during his perfect 5-for-5 field goal game vs. Birmingham in week one, including the game winner as time expired.

Kick Return Specialist (1)

Chris Rowland (ORL)

Rowland was once again one of the most dynamic return specialists in the UFL this season, totaling 377 kickoff return yards on his 13 return attempts, averaging an impressive 29 yards per return. He consistently gave the Storm strong field position with his explosiveness and vision in the open field.

Punt Return Specialist (1)

Sean Fresch (STL)

Fresch emerged as one of the UFL's top return specialists in 2026, leading the league with 340 punt return yards. He totaled 32 punt returns while averaging 10.6 yards per return, highlighted by a 50-yard return in Week 8 against Houston. His explosiveness and reliability made him a key contributor on the Battlehawks' special teams unit.

Core Specialist (1)

Gary Jennings Jr. (STL)

Jennings made a major impact on special teams for the Battlehawks in 2026, finishing among the UFL leaders with 441 kick return yards. In coverage, he added 16 special teams tackles, including 12 solo stops, showcasing his versatility and consistent production in the game's third phase.

The 2026 United Football League playoffs presented by New Era begin this weekend. The postseason opens with a 3 p.m. ET kickoff when the No. 1 seed Orlando Storm hosts the No. 4 seed DC Defenders at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Later that evening, the spotlight shifts to St. Louis, where the No. 2 seed St. Louis Battlehawks welcome the No. 3 seed Louisville Kings to The Dome at America's Center for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

Sunday's winners will punch their ticket to the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank in Washington, D.C., where the 2026 UFL Champion will be crowned on June 13. Kickoff for the championship game is set for 3 p.m. ET, live on ABC.

Tickets for both playoff matches and the United Bowl are available at theufl.com.







United Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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