Thomas Saggese Named Texas League's Player of the Week After Big Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders infielder Thomas Saggese received Texas League honors Monday as Player of the Week for September 11th - September 18th.

In his Double-A debut on September 14th, Saggese finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple on top of driving in a pair of runs. On the week, Saggese batted .381/.409/.857 in five games, finishing with three doubles, a pair of triples, a home run and nine runs batted in on a 1.266 OPS.

Saggese began his time in the Rangers system with Low-A Down East in 2021 and finished with an .835 OPS in his 73 games.

This season, Saggese rode a .308 average across 98 games with High-A Hickory and tallied 117 hits before earning his Double-A promotion in September.

A native of Carlsbad, California, Saggese was selected by the Rangers in the 5th round of the 2020 Draft out of Carlsbad High School.

Saggese is currently ranked as the Rangers 20th prospect, according to MLB.com. The RoughRiders actively house 14 of the Rangers current Top 30 prospects.

After clinching the final spot in the postseason with a Friday night win against Northwest Arkansas, the RoughRiders host the San Antonio Missions for one game at Riders Field on Tuesday, September 20th at 7:05 p.m. before heading to San Antonio for the rest of the best-of-three series.

