Ornelas Wins Co-Defender of the Month for August

FRISCO, Texas - On Frisco RoughRiders infielder Jonathan Ornelas took home Co-Defender of the Month honors in the Texas Rangers farm system for August.

Ornelas played shortstop (11 games), third base (10 games) and centerfield (two games) in August, totaling a .966 fielding percentage while converting 86 of 89 total chances. He shared the honor with outfielder Marcus Smith (Down East).

This is Ornelas' second Defender of the Month award from the Rangers as he took home the award in June.

The other awards are as follows:

Josh Jung, Round Rock Express, Player of the Month

Emiliano Teodo, Down East Wood Ducks, Pitcher of the Month

Chase Lee, Round Rock Express, Relief Pitcher of the Month

The RoughRiders returned home on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 p.m. to take on the San Antonio Missions in the first game of the Division Championship Series. Neither team has announced a starter for the game.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

