Thomas Hoggarth Scores Four in Heartbreaking OT Loss

May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







It was a 4-goal night for Thomas Hoggarth as the Thunderbirds fall to the Rush 10-9 in Overtime.







