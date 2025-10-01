Thunderbirds Announce Theme Nights for 2025-2026 Season

Published on September 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds are excited to officially announce the lineup of theme nights for the 2025-26 season, giving fans a memorable experience at every home game. With the return of fan favourites, the Thunderbirds are thrilled to add some new themes to this year's action-packed slate.

It all starts at the Home Opener on Friday, December 5, as the Thunderbirds take on the Oshawa FireWolves for Indigenous Celebration Night. Honouring the roots of the game, the night will be filled with performances and limited edition merchandise curated by Indigenous artists.

The rest of the season's theme nights include:

December 27 vs Saskatchewan Rush, Rock n' Roll Night: Loud guitars? Louder fans. Bring the noise to The Nest as we celebrate Rock and Roll Night.

January 16th vs Colorado Mammoth, Beach Night: Trade your snow shoes for flip flops and escape the winter blues with Beach Night!

January 31st vs Georgia Swarm, Marvel Night: Prepare for a super night with the Thunderbirds and Marvel™: be sure to get there early for the chance to receive a limited edition commit book, and bid on game-worn Marvel Theme jerseys!

February 14th vs Buffalo Bandits, Valentine's Night: Roses are red, violets are blue, nothing says love like Thunderbirds lacrosse with you. Because nothing says romance like a night inside The Nest!

March 7th vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs: Country Night: Dust off your cowboy boots and wrangle up your friends because it's big hits all night long during Country Night!

March 13th vs Toronto Rock St. Patrick's Celebration: Celebrate the luck of the Irish by wearing green and cheering on your Thunderbirds for a St. Patrick's Celebration!

April 4th vs Rochester Knighthawks, East Coast Kitchen Party: With live music, limited edition jerseys, and more, celebrate the Maritime way with East Coast Kitchen Party!

April 18th vs Ottawa Black Bears, Fan Appreciation: The Thunderbirds celebrate the best fans in the NLL with their final home game of the regular season. With activations, giveaways and more, you won't want to miss this night!

-

Season tickets are still available; single-game tickets will be on sale Oct 31. For more info, head to halifaxthunderbirds.com







