Thunderbirds Claim Third-Straight Mann Cup for Six Nations Chiefs

Published on October 7, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







Winning back-to-back championships is a tall task, but going for the three-peat is a whole new challenge at any level of sport. For the Six Nations Chiefs, winning their third straight Mann Cup wasn't just the goal; it was the expectation.

"There is always an expectation when you are wearing a Chiefs jersey," Thunderbirds defender Tyson Bell said. "The Chiefs have built a dynasty, and this third championship would help solidify that. We have such a talented roster and coaching staff."

The Chiefs' lineup was stacked with NLL All-Stars, including Thunderbirds goaltender Warren Hill, defenders Graeme Hossack, Bell, and Nonkon Thompson, along with forwards Dawson Theede, Randy Staats, and Cody Jamieson. The Chiefs wrapped up the regular season with 16 wins and just two losses before cruising through the playoffs with only one defeat en route to another MSL title.

However, heading out west to take on the WLA champions, the New Westminster Salmonbellies presented a new challenge. For the first time during this run, the Chiefs found themselves down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

"Going down 2-0 right off the hop was mentally and physically draining, but that was the turning point," Bell said. "We had our backs against the wall. We went all that way with the expectation of winning, so we had to dig even deeper and trust the process."

The Chiefs flipped the script with a dominant 19-9 win in Game 3, followed by a 10-3 victory in Game 4 to tie the series at two games apiece. A key defensive addition was Hossack, who joined the lineup after spending most of the summer with the PLL's Utah Archers.

"I've either played with or against most of the Chiefs roster at various points throughout my career," Hossack said. "Whether it's been at World Championships, Senior A, or in the NLL, the team is full of extremely talented players. Joining them and adapting to their systems was pretty seamless. They're all great guys who are fun to be around, and they welcomed me with open arms."

Walking into a team he hadn't spent much time with at the National Championship could seem daunting, but for the three-time NLL Defenseman of the Year, familiarity bred instant chemistry.

"Teammates need to trust each other on the floor and know the person next to them will put everything on the line," Hossack said. "Creating cohesion can take time, but joining this team so late in the season was made a lot easier by my Thunderbirds teammates and other familiar faces. They helped make the transition smooth and made me feel like I'd been in the locker room all season."

The brotherhood of the Chiefs' organization directly mirrors the culture within the Thunderbirds, and for many of these athletes, that shared environment is a key factor in both teams' success. Lacrosse brings communities together, and despite the rivalries that exist in the NLL, the players rally behind one another for the greater good of the game.

"I think what makes this group so special is how close we are," Bell said. "Our Chiefs team and organization are a family, just like our Thunderbirds group. There are guys on our team who battle it out during the NLL season, but once summer comes around and we're teammates again, we buckle down and focus on one goal, winning a Mann Cup together."

With the series tied at two games apiece, the battle continued to escalate, setting the stage for a thrilling, winner-take-all Game 7. Any sports fan knows the mix of nerves, excitement, and anticipation that comes with a deciding game, and for many of these athletes, it was their first time taking a Mann Cup series the full distance. With a three-peat on the line, that final win became even more meaningful.

"This championship tops the other two simply because the series went the full seven games," Bell said. "It's something I've never experienced before. Seven games in nine days at this level isn't easy. It's a grind, and you have to buy in from the first whistle to the last. No shifts off, you leave everything you have out on the floor for your teammates."

The Chiefs took down the Salmonbellies 12-7 in that final game, crowning them Mann Cup champions for the third straight year. Since the celebrations, players have had time to reflect on how they want this dynasty to be remembered.

"It's never just about the championships; it's about the work, the sacrifice, and the trust in your teammates that get you there," Bell said. "Success doesn't happen overnight. It comes from showing up every day, pushing through the tough times, and keeping your love for the game alive. If this three-peat shows anything, it's that hard work and belief can turn into something really special."

As attention shifts back to the NLL season, the Chiefs players are eager to carry that same winning mentality into training camp and beyond.

"The feeling of winning something big and wanting to continue it. It's addicting," Bell said. "Winning a championship for Halifax would be such an amazing thing for the city. They got a playoff game last season, which they'd wanted for years. Now it's time to bring a championship home."







