This Weekend's Lineup: Micheladas de Reno Debut on Cinco de Mayo, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, and Mother's Day Celebration Featuring a Pink Rose Giveaway

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will continue their series tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field, when the club takes on the Round Rock Express. In addition to seeing two of the top teams in the Pacific Coast League, fans will have exciting off-field promotions to look forward to. Details:

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno Cinco de Mayo Celebration presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Friday, May 5th at 6:35 p.m.

The debut of the Aces' new Copa de la Diversion identity! The team will take the field in all baby-blue uniforms for the first of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Hispanic and Latino inspired characters will be on the concourse to interact with fans.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

Fruita Fresca

Postgame fireworks

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night - Saturday, May 6th at 4:05 p.m.

The Aces' have teamed up with Marvel as part of MiLB's official collaboration, featuring a new Marvel-inspired Mr. Baseball logo that will be worn on-field via hats and special jerseys.

Super Hero inspired food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium:

Iron Man Burger: A single patty with American cheese, nacho cheese, and hot Cheetos dust.

Hulk Chile Verde Chicken Nachos: tortilla chips topped with chile verde chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos served in a souvenir helmet.

Marvel-inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Mother's Day Celebration presented by Saint Mary's Health Network

Featuring a pink rose giveaway (limited quantities, while supplies last).

Tickets for all games are on sale now for via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

