Reno's Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Close Loss

May 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - A 3-run fifth haunted the Reno Aces (16-13) in a 4-3 loss to the Round Rock Express (20-9) Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces took a 2-0 lead on two sacrifice flies in the first and second innings from Jake McCarthy and Jake Hager. The Express responded with a run in the third and three in the fifth, with the game-deciding swing a two-run foul pole blast from Sam Huff.

Jake Hager tripled to lead off the bottom of the seventh on a high fly ball off the left field wall. Jorge Barrosa drove him in at at-bat later with a sacrifice fly to pull the Aces within one.

Round Rock shut things down after that, securing a game three win and taking a 2-1 series lead.

The six-game series continues Friday night with the first pitch of game four scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B

- Jake Hager: 1-for-3, 3B, RBI

The Reno Aces resume their six-game series with the Round Rock Express (AAA affiliate of the Texas Rangers) Friday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.