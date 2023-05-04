Dodgers Downed by Chihuahuas

May 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 8-2, Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers (21-9) were ahead, 2-1, entering the bottom of the eighth inning before El Paso scored seven runs on six hits - including four extra-base hits and two home runs. Alfonso Rivas gave the Chihuahuas (13-17) the lead with a grand slam, and two batters later, Preston Tucker also homered to make it 6-2. El Paso had the bases empty with two outs before loading the bases again and scoring twice on a single by José Iglesias. The game was scoreless through the first four innings. Justin Yurchak gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead when he provided a two-run single with two outs in the fifth inning. El Paso answered with one run in the bottom of the frame, and the game stayed at 2-1 until the fateful eighth inning.

Of Note:

-For the just the second time this season, the Dodgers have lost consecutive games. They have also lost back-to-back games within the same series for the first time this season.

-Each of the first three games of the current series have been decided in the eighth inning or later. The Dodgers scored five runs in the ninth inning Tuesday night to win, 5-2, before El Paso scored two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday night to break a 3-3 tie and win 5-3.

-Starting pitcher Dylan Covey turned in another good start, allowing one run over 5.0 innings. Covey yielded five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Over his last four games, Covey has given up just three earned runs and 14 hits over 18.2 innings.

-Luke Williams reached base three times with a double and two walks. In his three games since returning to the team, Williams is 3-for-11 with two extra-base hits and four walks. Through 17 games with OKC, Williams is slashing .364/.463/.697 with 14 extra-base hits.

-Justin Yurchak drove in both of the Dodgers' runs in the fifth inning, sending a single to right-center field with the bases loaded and two outs. In Yurchak's limited playing time this season, he is now 4-for-12 with four RBI and four walks over five games.

-The OKC offense was held to five or fewer hits for a fifth consecutive game. During that time, the Dodgers are batting just .145 (19-for-131) as a team. The Dodgers are 3-for-30 with runners in scoring position over their last four games, including 1-for-7 Thursday night.

-The OKC bullpen has taken losses each of the last two games after being charged with two losses all season prior to Wednesday. The team also was charged with its second blown save of 2023 Thursday night. The seven-run eighth inning is tied for the highest-scoring inning by an opponent this year, with the first instance occurring in the season opener against Tacoma. It's also the most runs the Dodgers have allowed over the last 13 games. Through seven innings, the Dodgers held El Paso to only one run, six hits and one walk before there were seven runs, six hits and three walks in the eighth inning alone.

-Going back to last season, the Dodgers have lost nine of their last 12 games in El Paso.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they meet El Paso beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday night. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.