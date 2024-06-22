This Diving Play SAVED THE GAME! #cfl #football #cflfootball
June 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive back Damon Webb dives to break up a would-be game-winning touchdown pass to Dalton Schoen as the REDBLACKS seal a home victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
