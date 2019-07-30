Third-Straight Win Clinches Series on Anderson's Big Night

MOBILE, AL - Mississippi Braves (52-55, 19-19) right-hander Ian Anderson struck out nine batters over 6.0 innings on Tuesday night, taking over the top spot in Minor League Baseball with 147 this season. The 21-year-old top pitching prospect for the Atlanta Braves settled for a no-decision in Mississippi's series-clinching 6-5 win over the Mobile BayBears (41-65, 14-24) at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The series win for the M-Braves is their first over the BayBears since their affiliation change to the Angels in 2017. The third-straight win improved the club to 6-3 during the road trip and 10-3 over the last 13 games, now trailing in the division by just 4.0 games.

Anderson dealt a pair of scoreless innings and struck out three before running into trouble in the third inning. The right-hander gave up a leadoff single to Connor Justus and then with one out, Brandon Marsh sent a 320 foot home run over the 310 marker in right field to give the BayBears a 2-0 lead. Anderson struck out the next two batters to end the inning, giving him five for the night.

After surrendering a leadoff double to Jordan Zimmerman in the fourth inning, Anderson got a ground out and then back-to-back strikeouts to tie and take the Minor League Baseball lead with 145 strikeouts. The Rexford, New York native ended his 86-pitch outing with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Overall, Anderson has 147 strikeouts, and 47 walks over 111.0 innings, posting a 7-5 record and 2.68 ERA.

The M-Braves tied and took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning. Luis Valenzuela hit a two-run double down the left-field line scoring Trey Harris and Daniel Lockhart to tie the game at 2-2. Alejandro Salazar followed with a single to place runners at the corners with one out. Ray-Patrick Didder beat out a double-play attempt to score Valenzuela and give Mississippi a 3-2 edge.

Mobile reliever Daniel Procopio took over after Tyler Carpenter's quality start and sat down the first two batters in the eighth inning. Cristian Pache hit a single to prolong the inning, and then Greyson Jenista smashed a line drive back at Procopio for a second-straight hit. The liner got by centerfielder Jo Adell letting Pache and Jenista score on the Little League home run. The play was scored as a single and E8, but the Braves led 5-2. Jenista was 1-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 12 games and hitting streak to seven games.

Mobile turned to right-hander Isaac Mattson (L, 3-3) in the ninth inning. Harris was hit by a Mattson pitch to start the inning, and Lockhart followed with his second-straight hit, putting the Braves in prime scoring position with runners on the corners. Valenzuela fought off a few 0-2 pitches but eventually lifted a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Harris to give the Braves back the lead.

Connor Johnstone (W, 4-1) took over for Anderson in the seventh inning and worked a scoreless first frame. The BayBears sent eight to the plate after the two-run top of the eighth and scored three runs to tie the game at 5-5. Five of the first six hitters reached to start the inning, and the tying run came on the third double of the inning from Jhoan Urena.

Jonathan Aro (S, 1) came on out of the Braves bullpen in the ninth inning and the 28-year-old retired Adell, Marsh and Jahmai Jones to lock down his first save and secure the 6-5 victory.

The Braves will look to take four of five from Mobile in Wednesday night's series finale. The meeting will be the final game between the M-Braves and BayBears. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (2-6, 4.19) will start for the M-Braves against RHP Luis Madero (4-8, 5.81) for Mobile. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

