Third Annual High School Heritage Classic Pits Raines against Ribault in Exhibition Under the Lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's salute to Black History Month, the club is hosting historic Duval County Public Schools rivals William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School to play in the third annual High School Heritage Classic exhibition game presented by Rubenstein Law at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, February 18 under the lights of 121 Financial Ballpark.

Raines and Ribault student-athletes will wear customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms in a tribute to the Negro Leagues team that resided in Jacksonville from 1938-42. The exhibition contest will feature historical references to Negro Leagues players and teams throughout the game. The winning team will earn the A. Philip Randolph Cup, commemorating the civil rights activist who moved to Jacksonville in 1891.

General Admission Seating Bowl tickets for the High School Heritage Classic are available for $5 per person, and go on sale on January 24 at www.jaxshrimp.com. For group tickets, please contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

"The High School Heritage Classic is a special game that celebrates the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Jacksonville and honors the many Negro Leagues players who laid the foundation for our entire industry," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "I want to thank Duval County Public Schools and the students and faculty of both Raines and Ribault High Schools for continuing this integral tradition to the Jumbo Shrimp's annual Black History Month celebration. Hopefully, it will help encourage all fans to continue to learn about the extraordinary Negro Leagues players who complete the history of the sport we all love."

The Raines Vikings have won each of the first two High School Heritage Classics to take home the A. Philip Randolph Cup. The inaugural High School Heritage Classic, played in February 2020, saw Raines beat the Ribault Trojans 8-4. In February 2021, Raines bested Ribault by a score of 16-5.

