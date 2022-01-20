RailRiders updating classic logo for use in 2022

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are bringing back a familiar team mark in 2022. The club will once again use the "SWB" from the days of Lackawanna County Stadium as an alternate logo. The logo will be featured on New Era road caps and new alternate jerseys during the upcoming season.

The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will continue to use the same logos and marks as they have in recent years, but are pleased to bring this Red Barons-era mark back into the fold with an updated spin, adapting the color scheme for use with the current palette.

The new road cap and alternate jersey will utilize navy material and a white "SWB" crest.

In addition to on-field use, the "SWB" logo will also appear on merchandise at the SWB Station Team Store, on promotional giveaways distributed at games and in the team's marketing and communications this season.

The 2022 season opens on April 5 in Syracuse with the home opener on April 12 against the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field. Season ticket memberships and mini-plans are available now on www.swbrailriders.com.

