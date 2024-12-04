Thiesse Becomes Rox Vice President

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that Rachel Thiesse has been promoted to the position of Vice President. Thiesse is entering her seventh season with the Rox.

Thiesse most recently was an Assistant General Manager after three years in Promotions beginning as a Rox intern in 2019. Thiesse, originally from Becker, Minnesota, received her ungraduated degree from St. Cloud State University and her graduate degree in Sports Management from Concordia University-St. Paul.

"Rachel's leadership, work ethic, and passion for the Rox is extraordinary. She has proven to have an unmatched dedication to the Rox organization and the overall fan experience," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

Thiesse's role with the team is overseeing ticketing, merchandising, promotions, and marketing, along with being the chief administrator for the award-winning Rox Community Foundation.

"I am excited to continue contributing to the Rox organization and look forward to taking on new challenges as we strive to make a positive impact in the Central Minnesota community. I'm grateful for this opportunity from our ownership and for the strong support from colleagues and family," said Thiesse.

