Theory of a Deadman to Kick off Summer at Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, WI - Copeland Park and Events Center is excited to announce the first part of the Altra Rocks Summer Concert Series presented by 95.7 The Rock WQRT. Theory of a Deadman, whose hits include triple-platinum "RX (Medicate)" and double-platinum "Bad Girlfriend," will rock the stage on Saturday, June 10th at Copeland Park and Events Center. The lineup also includes Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia.

After jamming together in basements throughout high school, Theory of a Deadman have persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force since their inception. Having major multiplatinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades, the award-winning quartet consists of Tyler Connolly on lead vocals and guitar, Dave Brenner on guitar and backing vocals, Dean Back on bass, and Joey Dandeneau on drums and backing vocals.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14th at 9:00 AM, with three different ticketing levels available. Pre-sale for members of the Copeland Communication Text Club begins Thursday morning. Fans can text "Concert" to 833-698-1119 to join the exclusive club.

Stagefront Pit Tickets are $55, with tickets for Field Level General Admission available for $37 and Grandstand General Admission tickets at $32. An Early Entry ticket add-on is available for $10. Full ticket information can be found at www.copelandevents.com.

Earlier this Spring, Copeland Park and Events Center announced the Altra Rocks Summer Concert Series with Altra Federal Credit Union. June 10th will be the first of a three-part Summer Concert Series.

"We jumped on the opportunity to collaborate with Copeland Park & Events Center to bring a concert series to the Coulee Region where fans can gather and enjoy some awesome live music," said Steve Koenen, President and CEO, Altra Federal Credit Union. "One dollar from every ticket will go towards three new educational scholarships for aspiring young adults which aligns with our mission to give back in meaningful ways."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a great local brand like Altra Federal Credit Union to bring this concert series to life this summer at Copeland Park & Events Center!" said Ben Kapanke, Copeland Park and Events Center GM. "With our great community sponsors, our local media partners like Midwest Family and WXOW and our incredible fan base, we are excited to announce a three part series of rock themed shows all summer long! It will be beyond memorable and it all gets started on June 10th with Theory of a Deadman, Black Stone Cherry, and Saint Asonia."

This year's concert series is presented in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, 95.7 The Rock, Brickl Bros., Edwards Investments, G.E.C.U., Morrie's Auto Group, Trane, and WXOW News 19.

