Pit Spitters 2023 Promotional Schedule Released and Individual Tickets Now on Sale

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters announced the release of their 2023 promotional schedule today along with the news that individual tickets are now on sale! Firework Fridays, Polish Heritage Night and 'Up North Cork Dorks' rebrand among favorites to return in 2023.

"We're excited to continue the tradition of having fun at the ballpark and creating that social environment for our fans," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "The Pit Spitters are thrilled to bring back some of last season's favorite promotions while keeping fans on their toes for new and exciting events at the stadium!"

Fans can also expect to see a return of a few familiar nightly promotions as well including;

- Sundays are Family Days, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, when the first 250 kids 12 & under eat free. In addition, fans will be able to play catch on the field pre-game and kids can run the bases post-game.

- Mondays are Industry Nights; proof of a hospitality job will get you ticket and beverage discounts on Monday nights all season long!

- Every Tuesday will be our Barks and Brews nights presented by Cheboygan Brewing Company. Fans can bring their dogs to the game and draught craft beers will be half-price.

- Wednesday Nights are Salute to Service presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. Half-price box seat tickets will be available for all veterans, first responders, health care workers, teachers, and snowplow drivers.

- Thirsty Thursday's return with $2 20oz. beers, $2 Pepsi Products, and $2 hot dogs.

- Headlining the 2023 promotional calendar are 10 fireworks nights! They are scheduled every Friday throughout the season in addition to select non-Friday dates. The spectacular display kicks off with Opening Week, and additional fireworks dates are peppered throughout the season.

- Every Saturday will be a "Spit-tacular Saturday!" Fans can expect great theme nights and giveaways! Plus, on Saturdays, all fans age 50 or better can get half-priced tickets, as part of our Silver Sluggers Promotion presented by Audicare. Baseball Bingo also makes its debut for seniors courtesy of Centennial Wealth Management.

In addition to these Spit-tacular weekly promotions, the Pit Spitters are welcoming back some familiar theme night favorites like Pride Night, June 10th, presented by Huntington Bank and the return of the 'Up North Cork Dorks' rebrand presented by Bonobo Winery on August 4th. The Business at the Ballpark Networking event is new for the 2023 season and will debut during the day game on July 13th with a Margarita Night featuring a Pit Spitters Floral Shirt giveaway scheduled for that evening as part of a day-night double header. West Shore Bank is celebrating their 125th anniversary with $1.25 dogs for all in attendance on Sunday August 6th, and the Pit Spitters welcome back an event from 2020 with the 2nd annual 1k beer run on Saturday, August 5thhosted at Turtle Creek Stadium prior to that evening's game.

Highlighting the 2023 season festivities, the Pit Spitters are also stoked to welcome the All-Star Game presented by Traverse City Tourism, for the first time in franchise history. The two-day event begins Monday, July 24th with the Home Run Challenge and continues the next evening with a Fanfest and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 25th.

"We're excited to show off Traverse City and the region to baseball fans," said Trevor Tkach, President and CEO of Traverse City Tourism. "I'm looking forward to watching some of the best college baseball players in the country play right in our backyard!"

The Pit Spitters individual tickets are now on sale online for the 2023 season and the Box Office at Turtle Creek Stadium will be open beginning May 15th. Groups, Season Ticket Packages and Suites are already on sale and for more information on those opportunities visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

