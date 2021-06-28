Theophile's Strong Start Spoiled, FredNats Fall 8-3

June 28, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALISBURY, MD - Despite a dominant start from Rodney Theophile, the Fredericksburg Nationals lost their series finale 8-3 at the hands of the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday afternoon.

Theophile allowed only one hit over 4.0 scoreless innings, but the Shorebirds attacked Bryan Peña (L, 1-2) in a six-run sixth inning that sent the FredNats to their fifth loss in six games.

Though Fredericksburg had plenty of opportunities, they left the bases loaded in back-to-back innings as they missed a chance to take a decisive early lead. José Sánchez drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and Onix Vega hit an RBI single in the fifth, but in both innings the Shorebirds were able to limit further damage.

Leading 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, Peña entered and allowed a leadoff homer to Cristopher Cespedes to get Delmarva on the board. He worked through the rest of the inning, but ran into more trouble in the sixth as Darell Hernaiz tied the game 2-2 with a sacrifice fly. Tomás Alastre entered with the bases loaded, but allowed a two-run single to Ryne Ogren, a bases-loaded walk to Ramon Rodriguez, and a two-run double to Jean Carmona before finally recording the third out.

Jeremy Ydens hit his team-leading fifth homer of the year off Houston Roth (W, 2-1) in the seventh, but that would be all the FredNats could manage as they failed to score more than three runs for the 12th time in their past 13 games.

The FredNats have an off day on Monday before beginning a 12-game homestand against the Salem Red Sox and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday. Tuesday's first pitch against the Red Sox from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.