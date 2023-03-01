Theme Nights, Specialty Jerseys Announced Wednesday
March 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - Over the past week, the Peoria Chiefs have released their promotional schedule in waves. The final leg of the schedule was disclosed on Wednesday with the announcement of theme nights and specialty jerseys.
The Chiefs unveiled a pair of alternate identities in 2022 that will return again in 2023. The Chiefs will play as the Peoria Pork Tenderloins on Sunday, April 23, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 15. The Peoria Orange Barrels moniker will also be sported three times this season, complete with a new look uniform. The construction-themed alter ego will be on display on Saturday, May 13, Saturday, July 29 and Friday, August 25. The Chiefs will also partake in the COPA initiative again for 2023. The Chiefs will don their en El Rio uniforms on Friday, May 5, Friday, June 9 and Tuesday, August 1.
Other popular theme nights include National Beer Day on Friday, April 7, Retro Night on Friday, April 21, May the Fourth be with You Night on Thursday, May 4, Hip Hop Night on Thursday, June 8, Zero K Night on Friday, June 30, Christmas in July on Tuesday, July 25 and Irish Night on Thursday, August 24.
Dozer Park will host a pair of Education Day games on May 3 and May 10. Additionally, there will be a pair of Faith and Family Nights, first on Saturday, June 10 and later on Wednesday, July 26. The entire theme night schedule is listed below
Season tickets remain on sale for the 2023 campaign. Fans can purchase online at peoriachiefs.com, or by calling (309) 680-4000. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 10.
2023 Theme Nights (All games start at 6:35 p.m. unless noted)
April 6- Opening Night
April 7- National Beer Day
April 8- Easter
April 20- Retro Night
April 21- Karaoke Night
April 22- Video Game Night
May 3- Education Day (11:05 a.m.)
May 4- May the Fourth be with You Night
May 5- Cinco de Mayo, COPA
May 6- Derby Day
May 10- Education Day (11:05 a.m.)
May 11- Country Night
May 12- Game Show Night
May 13- Orange Barrels
May 14- Mother's Day
May 24- Scavenger Hunt Night
May 25- 70s Night
May 26- Casino Night
May 27- Armed Forces Night
May 28 Racing Night
June 7- Splash Day (11:05 a.m.)
June 8- Hip Hop Night
June 9- COPA/Latin Heritage
June 10- Faith and Family
June 11- Pirates and Princesses
June 29- 80s Night
June 30- Zero K Night
July 1- Women in Baseball Night
July 2- Dinosaur Night
July 3- Independence Day Celebration (5:35 p.m.)
July 14- Hawaiian Night, Pride Night
July 15- Ag Night
July 25- Christmas in July
July 26- Faith and Family Night
July 27- Rock Night
July 28- Sitcom Night
July 29- Orange Barrels
July 30- Carnival Day
August 1- COPA
August 3- 2000s Night
August 4- Back to School Night
August 5- BeerFest
August 6- Homer's Birthday
August 24- Irish Night
August 25- Orange Barrels
August 26- Hero Night
August 27- Golden Ticket Day
September 7- 90s Night
September 8- Fright Night
September 9- Fan Appreciation Night
