Theme Nights, Specialty Jerseys Announced Wednesday

March 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - Over the past week, the Peoria Chiefs have released their promotional schedule in waves. The final leg of the schedule was disclosed on Wednesday with the announcement of theme nights and specialty jerseys.

The Chiefs unveiled a pair of alternate identities in 2022 that will return again in 2023. The Chiefs will play as the Peoria Pork Tenderloins on Sunday, April 23, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 15. The Peoria Orange Barrels moniker will also be sported three times this season, complete with a new look uniform. The construction-themed alter ego will be on display on Saturday, May 13, Saturday, July 29 and Friday, August 25. The Chiefs will also partake in the COPA initiative again for 2023. The Chiefs will don their en El Rio uniforms on Friday, May 5, Friday, June 9 and Tuesday, August 1.

Other popular theme nights include National Beer Day on Friday, April 7, Retro Night on Friday, April 21, May the Fourth be with You Night on Thursday, May 4, Hip Hop Night on Thursday, June 8, Zero K Night on Friday, June 30, Christmas in July on Tuesday, July 25 and Irish Night on Thursday, August 24.

Dozer Park will host a pair of Education Day games on May 3 and May 10. Additionally, there will be a pair of Faith and Family Nights, first on Saturday, June 10 and later on Wednesday, July 26. The entire theme night schedule is listed below

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2023 campaign. Fans can purchase online at peoriachiefs.com, or by calling (309) 680-4000. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 10.

2023 Theme Nights (All games start at 6:35 p.m. unless noted)

April 6- Opening Night

April 7- National Beer Day

April 8- Easter

April 20- Retro Night

April 21- Karaoke Night

April 22- Video Game Night

May 3- Education Day (11:05 a.m.)

May 4- May the Fourth be with You Night

May 5- Cinco de Mayo, COPA

May 6- Derby Day

May 10- Education Day (11:05 a.m.)

May 11- Country Night

May 12- Game Show Night

May 13- Orange Barrels

May 14- Mother's Day

May 24- Scavenger Hunt Night

May 25- 70s Night

May 26- Casino Night

May 27- Armed Forces Night

May 28 Racing Night

June 7- Splash Day (11:05 a.m.)

June 8- Hip Hop Night

June 9- COPA/Latin Heritage

June 10- Faith and Family

June 11- Pirates and Princesses

June 29- 80s Night

June 30- Zero K Night

July 1- Women in Baseball Night

July 2- Dinosaur Night

July 3- Independence Day Celebration (5:35 p.m.)

July 14- Hawaiian Night, Pride Night

July 15- Ag Night

July 25- Christmas in July

July 26- Faith and Family Night

July 27- Rock Night

July 28- Sitcom Night

July 29- Orange Barrels

July 30- Carnival Day

August 1- COPA

August 3- 2000s Night

August 4- Back to School Night

August 5- BeerFest

August 6- Homer's Birthday

August 24- Irish Night

August 25- Orange Barrels

August 26- Hero Night

August 27- Golden Ticket Day

September 7- 90s Night

September 8- Fright Night

September 9- Fan Appreciation Night

