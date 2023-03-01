Timber Rattlers Welcome Home Banquet Returns on Thursday, April 6

March 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are very happy to announce the return of the Welcome Home Banquet on Thursday, April 6 in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. This is the first time since 2019 the traditional event that allows fans to welcome the team to the area will be held.

The event includes a social hour, dinner, and a Q & A program with players and coaches of the 2023 team. Gates to the stadium open at 5:30pm. A special guest for the evening is planned and will be announced once full details are completed.

The social hour is scheduled from 5:30pm to 6:30pm with players from the 2023 Timber Rattlers available for an autograph session from 5:30pm to 6:15pm. Dinner will be served at 6:30pm.

Dinner is salad and a duo of beef chateau with a Snaketail Ale demi-glace and chicken breast topped with tomato bacon gastrique served with gouda mashed Yukon potatoes, and chef's choice vegetables. Dessert is a peanut butter, raspberry, whipped cream, and Oreo parfait.

Tickets for the 2023 Welcome Home Banquet are $40 per person. Contact the Ticket Office at (920) 733-4152 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday with questions or to order. Tickets are also available at this link. Space is limited for the event and fans are urged to make their reservations as soon as possible.

The first Welcome Home Banquet was held on May 9, 1940 at the Conway Hotel as a luncheon for the Appleton Papermakers a few hours prior to the first game in franchise history. The Welcome Home Banquet has been held in several locations over the years. The Elks Lodge, the Darboy Club, Monarch Gardens, Paper Valley Hotel, Tornado's, and Liberty Hall all hosted the Welcome Home Banquet before the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium started hosting the event in 2014.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.