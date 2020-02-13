Theme Nights Highlight 2020 Round Rock Express Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Highlighted by an appearance from Leslie David Baker, also known as Stanley Hudson, for Office Night on Friday, August 21, the Round Rock Express announced the team's jam-packed slate of theme nights coming to Dell Diamond during the 2020 season on Thursday morning.

The fun begins immediately as the Express celebrate Opening Day, presented by Dell Technologies, on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Opening Day festivities include a Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship Replica Ring giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Dell Technologies, as well as a special postgame fireworks show set to the sounds of the top 20 songs from the last 20 years to ring in the 2020 season. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will also be on hand outside Dell Diamond on both Opening Day and Saturday, April 11.

The annual Education Day, presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, is set for 11:35 a.m. on Monday, April 13 against Wichita as Dell Diamond transforms into the biggest classroom in Texas, complete with exhibits throughout the ballpark covering science, history, geography and math, as well as college admissions officers, recruiters, giveaways and more.

A perennial fan-favorite, Star Wars Night, presented by United Heritage Credit Union, returns on Friday, April 24 as the Express host the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Following the game, the Bud Light Friday Fireworks show will be set to iconic tunes from the Star Wars films.

90s Night is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at 6:05 p.m. against the arch-rival San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate). The totally tubular celebration of the decade comes complete with a postgame concert by Zoodust as part of the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies.

A loaded home series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate) kicks off at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 22 with Tech & Gaming Night that also includes an appearance by Houston Astros mascot Orbit. Fans can stick around after the game for Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

A night later, on Saturday, May 23, the Express host their first-ever Prom Night as fans are encouraged to dress up in their best prom garb for a fun night of music and dancing at the ballpark beginning at 7:05 p.m.

The inaugural Touch-a-Truck event comes to Dell Diamond on Sunday, May 24. Kids can get an up-close look at service vehicles from a variety of local agencies prior to the 1:05 p.m. game. Vehicles will be on display until approximately 2:30 p.m. A full list of vehicles included in the Touch-a-Truck event will be released as the date nears.

The homestand concludes on Monday, May 25 with an 11:35 a.m. first pitch against Omaha on Military Appreciation Day. The Express will honor all branches of the United States Armed Forces during a moving nine innings of baseball on Memorial Day.

Comic Con Night, presented by United Heritage Credit Union, returns for the second straight season on Friday, June 5. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite comic book superheroes to celebrate the occasion as the E-Train hosts the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Following the game, Bud Light Friday Fireworks will light up the Central Texas sky with a Comic Con-themed show.

A handful of lucky fans will leave the ballpark in a set of previously loved wheels as part of Win a Used Car Night, presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships, on Saturday, June 20. Fans attending the 7:05 p.m. game against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) can enter a raffle to win a used car during select inning breaks, then stick around for a car-themed postgame fireworks show.

Thanks to United Heritage Credit Union, the Express are enhancing Father's Day on Sunday, June 21 with an exclusive lounge inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond. Access to the lounge can be added to a game ticket for $10 per family of five in advance or for $15 on gameday as the E-Train hosts the Bees at 6:05 p.m.

One of the most popular nights of the season, Princess Night, presented by Do512 Family, returns on Monday, June 22. Dell Diamond will transform into a royal palace as fans are encouraged to wear their best regal attire and keep their eyes open for princesses inside the ballpark. Round Rock faces Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. on Princess Night.

The Express return home for an Independence Day Celebration at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) come to town. The night will be capped off with the biggest fireworks show of the season, postgame activities and more to be announced at a later date.

The newest member of the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame will be inducted during a special pregame ceremony on Friday, July 17 before the Express face the Cubs. The 2020 Round Rock Express Hall of Fame inductee will be announced in the near future. The first 2,500 fans through the gates on July 17 will also receive a Yordan Alvarez 2019 American League Rookie of the Year bobblehead, presented by Intel. After the game, Bud Light Friday Fireworks will light up the Central Texas sky.

Round Rock's popular What Could Have Been Night returns on Saturday, July 18. The Express will transform into the Round Rock Hairy Men as the team examines what might have been had the "Express" moniker not been chosen when the team was founded in 2000. Previous iterations of What Could Have Been night include the Fire Ants, Jackalopes and Armadillos.

The 2020 version of What Could Have Been Night is a nod to a local legend in which a young boy became separated from his parents as early settlers headed west through Round Rock, eventually growing into a rather hairy hermit. The "Hairy Man" would frequently chase away strangers and hide in trees to scare passersby, sometimes sitting in the tree canopy that grew over the road while dragging his feet on the top of the stagecoaches. One day, he fell in front of a stagecoach and was unfortunately trampled to death, doomed to haunt the shady road that bears his name to this day. The Hairy Men face the Cubs at 6:05 p.m. with a postgame concert by Austin legend Bob Schneider as part of the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies.

The Express will celebrate Team USA on the dawn of the 2020 Olympic Games with Olympics Night on Saturday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. against Nashville. The team will honor local Olympic softball pitcher Cat Osterman as this year's selection for the Texas Legends Bobblehead Series, presented by the Sanders Family. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead depicting Osterman, the former University of Texas and current Team USA softball star and first female selected for the Texas Legends Bobblehead Series.

Wizarding Night, presented by United Heritage Credit Union, returns to Dell Diamond on Sunday, July 26 as the Express face the Sounds at 6:05 p.m.

Another fan favorite, Augtoberfest, presented by Brown Distributing, returns on Thursday, August 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). Fans can enjoy an exclusive beer tasting with an $8 ticket add-on in advance or for $10 on gameday as the team celebrates Oktoberfest a few months early.

Better than a crossword puzzle on Pretzel Day, this year's Office Night, presented by H-E-B, includes a celebrity appearance by Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on the wildly popular TV series, on Friday, August 21 at 7:05 p.m. as the Express host Oklahoma City. The night will conclude with a Bud Light Friday Fireworks show set to tunes from "The Office."

The Spazmatics take the centerfield stage following the game on Saturday, August 22 to celebrate 80s Night. All fans with a game ticket will be invited onto the field following the 6:05 p.m. contest against Oklahoma City to boogie with the 80s cover band up close and personal.

As the season winds to an end, Round Rock will raffle Express jerseys literally off each player's back during the annual Shirt-Off-Their-Back Night following the 7:05 p.m. game against San Antonio on Saturday, September 5. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Family Legacy.

Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for Sunday, September 6 at 6:05 p.m. as the E-Train celebrates the fans, complete with a special postgame fireworks show thanks to Dell Technologies. The final home game of the 2020 regular season is set for 11:35 a.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 7 against San Antonio.

Fans can now purchase tickets to each of the 23 Round Rock Express theme nights online at RRExpress.com .

Round Rock's promotional rollout concludes on Friday, February 14 with the unveiling of nightly promotions that fans can enjoy during each Express home game in 2020. All remaining single game tickets will be released for sale on Friday morning.

Single game ticket pricing for the 2020 season is as follows:

Ticket Type Sections Advanced Purchase* Day-of-Game Purchase*

Diamond Reserved 114-124, Rows 1-10 and Section 119 Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

Infield Reserved 114-124, Rows 11 & up Starting at $18.00 Starting at $20.00

Reserved 110-113, 125-128 Starting at $16.00 Starting at $18.00

Home Run Porch 206-209 Starting at $12.00 Starting at $14.00

Lawn General Admission Starting at $9.00 Starting at $10.00

Rockers Under Home Run Porch Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

4 Topps Top of Section 123 Starting at $120.00** Starting at $120.00**

* plus tax ** includes seating for four

The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Select single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

