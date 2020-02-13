Defending National Champion Commodores Set to Play Two Games at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - The defending National Champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team will return to First Horizon Park in 2020 for a pair of non-conference games. The SEC preseason favorites will square off against fellow Nashville programs on March 17 and 24.

On Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m., the Commodores will play the Belmont Bruins in a non-conference game. The 2020 matchup marks the fifth consecutive year the two programs have played at First Horizon Park.

The following Tuesday, March 24, Vanderbilt and the Lipscomb Bisons will meet for a non-conference tilt at 6:30 p.m. It will be the fourth meeting between the two programs at the home of the Sounds.

"We're truly honored to be hosting the reigning National Champions at First Horizon Park in March," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "The high level of college baseball in Middle Tennessee will be on full display with Vanderbilt taking on two rising programs in Belmont and Lipscomb."

Tickets for both games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Sounds ticket office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com or by calling 615-690-4487, ext. 2.

All tickets will be general admission and limited to sections 107-124 for $12 plus tax. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for existing Sounds season ticket members and groups of 20 or more are available for $10 plus tax.

The Commodores will be the home team against Belmont and occupy the third base dugout. Against Lipscomb on March 24, Vanderbilt will be the visiting team and occupy the first base dugout.

The Sounds' 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when they host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

