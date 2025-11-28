The Weekend Starts Here.
Published on November 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video
NLL Friday Night on TSN starts Friday, November 28 at 7:30PM ET when the FireWolves host the Toronto Rock for Oshawa's Inaugural StubHub NLL Faceoff.
Check out the Oshawa FireWolves Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Oshawa FireWolves Battle Toronto Rock in Inaugural Season Opener - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oshawa FireWolves Stories
- Oshawa FireWolves Battle Toronto Rock in Inaugural Season Opener
- FireWolves Announce Partnership with CRSC (Computer Room Services Corporation)
- Oshawa FireWolves Select Final Roster and Complete Training Camp Presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance
- Oshawa FireWolves Annouce DKI - CRCS as a Founding Partner
- Oshawa FireWolves Announce Addison Marketing Solutions as a Founding Partner