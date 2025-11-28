The Weekend Starts Here.

Published on November 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video







NLL Friday Night on TSN starts Friday, November 28 at 7:30PM ET when the FireWolves host the Toronto Rock for Oshawa's Inaugural StubHub NLL Faceoff.







