The U-Show: Melvin Novotny Interview

Published on November 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video







Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Melvin Novotny of the Muskegon Lumberjacks

0:08 Players of the Week 2:23 Around the League 4:13 Novotny Interview 12:34 World U-17s 13:05 NCAA 13:54 Commitments 14:20 NHL 14:57 Coming Up







