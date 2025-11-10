The U-Show: Melvin Novotny Interview
Published on November 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Melvin Novotny of the Muskegon Lumberjacks
0:08 Players of the Week 2:23 Around the League 4:13 Novotny Interview 12:34 World U-17s 13:05 NCAA 13:54 Commitments 14:20 NHL 14:57 Coming Up
Check out the Muskegon Lumberjacks Statistics
