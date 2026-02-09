The U-Show: Evan Jardine Interview
Published on February 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus sits down with standout Youngstown Phantoms forward Evan Jardine!
Check out the Youngstown Phantoms Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2026
- Zocco, Grimes, White Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Alumni Report - Former Gamblers Goalie Adam Gajan Set to Play for Slovakia in the 2026 Winter Games - Green Bay Gamblers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Youngstown Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Add German Forward Boos
- Phantoms Earn Weekend Sweep with 8-1 win over Team USA
- Phantoms Rout U17s, 12-1
- Final Minute Sinks Phantoms
- Phantoms Down Team USA 8-3