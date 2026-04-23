USHL Sioux City Musketeers

The U-Show: Drew Stewart Interview

Published on April 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers YouTube Video


Host Jonny Lazarus chats with Muskegon forward Drew Stewart!

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United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026


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