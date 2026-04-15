The U-Show: Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer Interview
Published on April 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with 2 of the 3 leading scorers in the USHL this season, Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer!
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