The Surge Are Back in Town on April 19: Series Preview vs Midland RockHounds

The Wichita Wind Surge return home for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night at 7PM. The Surge (4-5) have won four consecutive games, winning the series at Northwest Arkansas. The Wichita offense erupted with a season high 16 hits on Saturday night in a come from behind win over the Naturals. Michael Helman and Matt Wallner each homered for Wichita on Sunday in a 5-1 win.

GOLD MEDAL START - Former Olympian Simeon Woods Richardson had made two dynamite starts for Wichita, he has pitched 10 2/3 innings, allowed one unearned run on three hits, allowed four walks and has eight strikeouts. He is tied for the lead league in ERA, leads the league in opponent batting average and third in innings pitched.

SPENCER FOR HIRE - Spencer Steer eight game hit streak was snapped on Sunday. He has four doubles, triple and a home run and leads the club with six RBI.

NEED FOR SPEED- The Surge stole a season best five bases Friday night including a four stolen base night for Austin Martin. He is second in the league with six stolen bases and Dashawn Keirsey is third in Texas League with four stolen bases. Wichita is 15 for 16 in stolen base attempts, second most in the Texas League.

FREE BASEBALL SATURDAY - The Surge have played a pair of extra-inning games, both on Saturdays. Wichita is 1-1 and both games ended in ten innings.

CLOSING TIME - Austin Schulfer led the league with 24 starts in 2021 and Friday dealt his second career save, his first since 2019 with Cedar Rapids. He also had a save his sophomore season at UW-Milwaukee.

SLOW STARTS - The Wind Surge have been outscored 15-3 in the opening inning, but are 3-1 this season in games they have scored first.

THE ROSTER - Wichita added infielder Kevin Merrell this week when Edourad Julien was placed on 7-day injured list. Merrell is a former RockHound player in 2019 and first round selection of Oakland. He played in the Little League World Series in 2008, fired six strikeouts in five innings as a pitcher and batted .500 belting two home runs, a pair of doubles and 5RBI.

ABOUT MIDLAND - The RockHounds are affiliated with the Oakland A's and will be guided by former A's shortstop Bobby Crosby, who returns for his second season as the Midland manager. The roster features eight players in the MLB Top 30 Prospects in the Athletics organization.

Midland has opened the season 6-3 and lead the league in batting average (.343) and runs scored (66) and second in home runs (10) through their first nine games. Their pitching is ranked seventh in the Texas League and the RockHounds are in second place in the Southern Division.

Former Kansas Jayhawk outfielder Devin Foyle plays for Midland.

The Surge and RockHounds met 12 times in 2021 and Wichita won 10 of the 12 meetings.

