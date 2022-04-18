Hooks Home this Week

April 18, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball returns to the Sparkling City for a six-game homestand Tuesday-Sunday at Whataburger Field. Enjoy ticket discounts and concession specials with our fan-favorite, daily promotions.

And don't miss the weekend, featuring Bud Light Friday Fireworks, as well as two premium giveaways: Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodies on Friday, April 22, courtesy of Flint Hills Resources and Hooks Bucket Hats on Saturday, April 23, thanks to Whataburger.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

The first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field on Saturday, April 23 receive a Hooks-Whataburger themed bucket hat.

Tuesday, April 19 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night, with postgame Senior Stroll around the diamond

+ WellMed Baseball Bingo

+ Coastal Bend Blood Center accepting donations at Whataburger Field from 2 to 7 PM

+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 20 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

+ Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 21 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Backstop Grill and Valero Champions Corner, and $1 16-oz sodas

+ Dog Day: Cheer on the Hooks with your furry friend from our designated Dog Day areas: outfield berms, Section 110 & Section 128. Please note, all dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination

+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, April 22 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Flint Hills Resources

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, April 23 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Bucket Hat, presented by Whataburger

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 24 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 1:05 PM (gates open at 12:05)

+ Whataburger Youth Sports Day with little league parade at 12:20

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Mrs Baird's Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.