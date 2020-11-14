The Stocking Stuffer Special Is Back

If you missed adding to your Promo Item collection this year, don't worry... Santa is on his way! Set to kick off on Monday, November 16 for RED Access Members and Tuesday, November 17 for all fans, the Springfield Cardinals Stocking Stuffer Special offers an affordable and easy holiday gift option for all the Cardinals fans on your list.

The 2020 Stocking Stuffer special will include:

- Your choice of one available past Promotional Giveaway or Theme Item (click below for a full list of items).

- Two tickets to a Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Game.

- All for only $28.

Each available Promotional Giveaway Item has a limited quantity, so order your Stocking Stuffer Special and pick out your item early for the best selection. As a special perk, RED Access Members can have first choice this Monday, before the Stocking Stuffer Special opens to all fans on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to order their Stocking Stuffer Special online or by calling the Front Office at 417-863-0395. For fans ordering online, once your order is placed, a staff member will call you to select your specific item. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Home Clubhouse will not be open this year to pick out items as in years past.

Once purchased, Stocking Stuffer Specials may be picked up outside the Cardinals Front Office. Please call 417-863-0395 when you arrive Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm, and a staff member will bring your items to you.

UPDATE: If you previously ordered an Alternate Site Shirt or Alternate Site Baseball, those are available for pick-up at the Cardinals Front Office. Please call 417-863-0395 when you arrive and your items will be brought out to you. Thanksgiving Long Sleeve Shirts will be available for pick up starting on November 19.

