The Search Begins: Charlottetown Islanders Head Coach

Published on June 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders require a proven leader to serve as Head Coach and drive our culture on and off the ice.

The successful candidate must possess a strong background in player development, a demonstrated ability to recruit elite talent, and a reputation that helps make Charlottetown a destination for players and families. NHL experience as a coach or player, strong NCAA relationships, and an established hockey network are considered significant assets.

Beyond hockey knowledge, we require a teacher, mentor, and communicator. The Head Coach must be organized, disciplined, patient, humble, and committed to helping young athletes maximize their potential both as players and as people.

The Head Coach sets the tone for the locker room and plays a critical role in shaping the organization's culture. We require an individual of high character who leads through accountability, loyalty, professionalism, and strong personal values. The successful candidate must be passionate about developing people, committed to community engagement, and motivated to build an environment where players, staff, and supporters are proud to be Islanders.

The Charlottetown Islanders are in the business of developing both people and hockey players. Our goal is to help young men reach their full potential and advance to the NCAA, professional hockey, and ultimately the NHL. We believe that when player development is placed at the center of everything we do, team success follows. By developing elite athletes, outstanding teammates, and quality people, we create the foundation necessary to compete for the QMJHL title and contend for the Memorial Cup.

The Head Coach must embrace and champion this philosophy every day. The successful candidate must understand that player development, culture, character, and community impact are not separate from winning-they are the foundation upon which winning is built.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted by the Charlottetown Islanders Head Coach Selection Committee.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The Search Begins: Charlottetown Islanders Head Coach - Charlottetown Islanders

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