The Say Hey Kid: One of the Greatest to Ever Play the Game

The oldest living Hall of Famer, Willie Mays is generally regarded as one of the top five players of all time. Throughout his 22 years in Major League Baseball, primarily spent with the New York/San Francisco Giants, "The Say Hey Kid" was a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, a two-time NL MVP, a four-time NL home run leader, a four-time NL stolen base leader, an NL batting champion, and a World Series champion. He retired with a .302 batting average, 660 home runs, 1,903 RBIs, and MLB records of 7,095 putouts and 22 extra-inning home runs.

Mays was the Roberto Clemente Award's first recipient in 1971, and in 2015, former President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

