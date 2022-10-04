The Savannah Bananas Are Coming to Rancho Cucamonga

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their "World Famous Baseball Circus" to Rancho Cucamonga on July 21st & 22nd, 2023.

As announced on their "Banana Ball World Tour Draft Show" on Tuesday, the Bananas are embarking on a 32-city tour in 2023, after selling out every night of the seven-city 2022 Banana Ball World Tour.

Over 700 cities and 28 countries were nominated by thousands of fans for the 2023 tour.

"Taking the Bananas to Rancho Cucamonga has been something we've heard constantly from our fans over the years," said Savannah Bananas Owner Jesse Cole. "We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this summer."

Ticket information for the Rancho Cucamonga stops will be available in the coming months, but Quakes fans can secure their tickets now with a Quakes Mini Plan. Visit https://www.milb.com/rancho-cucamonga/tickets/bananas for the exclusive offer.

"The Quakes are thrilled to welcome the Savannah Bananas to beautiful Rancho Cucamonga," Quakes Vice President/General Manager Grant Riddle said. "We know Quakes fans will enjoy the unique and over the top entertainment of a Bananas game and we're excited to offer an early opportunity for tickets to our most loyal fans."

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to LoanMart Field. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied. You can watch previous Banana Ball games on ESPN+ and the Bananas YouTube page.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent professional players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. In addition to the everyday guys, the Bananas will have surprise player guests at many stops of the tour. In 2022, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Josh Reddick, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the team during the tour.

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit http://www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Pre-sale List or to get information on outings for a group, organization, or business.

About the Savanah Bananas and Banana Ball World Tour

Affectionately referred to as 'The Greatest Show in Sports" by ESPN with an atmosphere that would make most MLB teams jealous (Sports Illustrated), the Bananas have reimagined the baseball experience and the game itself.

The 2022 World Tour was turned into a 5-part documentary, Bananaland, that can be seen on ESPN+. The Tour was also covered by HBO Real Sports, the Today Show, FOX Sports, The New York Times, LA Times, CBS Sunday Morning and more.

When the Savannah Bananas are not on the road, they play their home games in front of a sold out, 4,000-person crowd at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Bananas games at Grayson Stadium have been sold out for six straight years.

The team has been known as TikTok's favorite team with over 3 million followers a have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the Banana Nanas Dance Team, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, a Banana Pep Band, breakdancing players, and a whole lot more.

