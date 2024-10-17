The Playoffs Are Coming

October 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Cavalry FC is currently 2nd in the League and will be hosting one TBD match (either CPL Semi Final, Quarter Final, or Final) on ATCO Field. We will know more after the final regular season match on October 19th.

Possible Outcomes:

1-If we finish 2nd in Regular Season - our first playoff match will be against Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, on Sunday, October 27th. If we win this match, we will be hosting the CPL Final on Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. MT.

2-If we lose this match, we will be hosting the CPL Semi Final on Saturday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. MT.

3-If we finish 3rd in Regular Season, we will be hosting the CPL Quarter Final on Sunday, October 27 at 5:00 pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.