The Play That Sent the Saskatchewan Roughriders to the 112th Grey Cup: CFL

Published on November 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







With time ticking down in the 2025 Western Final, Roughriders QB Trevor Harris finds Tommy Nield in the end zone for the go-ahead score that ultimately sent the Riders to the 112th Grey Cup







Saskatchewan and Montreal to Compete in 112th grey Cup - CFL

