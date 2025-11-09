Saskatchewan and Montreal to Compete in 112th grey Cup

Published on November 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO (November 8, 2025) - The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes are set to compete in the 112th Grey Cup, marking the third time that the two clubs that have played for the iconic trophy (2009 and 2010).

The sold-out 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

112TH GREY CUP

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Montreal Alouettes

Princess Auto Stadium

Sunday, November 16 at 6 p.m. ET

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS

U.S. broadcast: CBS Sports Network

International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

The Roughriders are 4-15 (.211) in 19 Grey Cup appearances since 1923. The Roughriders won their last appearance in 2013, winning on home soil against Hamilton.

Montreal is 8-11 (.421) in the Grey Cup since 1949. The Alouettes have won each of their last three appearances, including most recently in the 110th Grey Cup (2023) against Winnipeg.

Previous meetings (MTL 2 - SSK 0):

97th Grey Cup (2009) | MTL 28 - SSK 27

98th Grey Cup (2010) | MTL 21 - SSK 18

Corey Mace will make his head coaching debut in the Grey Cup. As a player, he won one championship with the Stampeders (2014). As a coach, he won two - one as a defensive line coach with Calgary (2018) and one as a defensive coordinator with Toronto (2022).

Jason Maas will make his second appearance in the championship as a Head Coach, after winning his first in 2023. He won two Grey Cups as a player with Edmonton (2003 and 2005) and one as a quarterback coach with the Argonauts (2012).

Winnipeg first hosted its Grey Cup in 1991 - the 79th edition of Canada's largest single-day sporting event. The championship returned to Manitoba's capital in 1998, 2006 and most recently, in 2015.

Princess Auto Stadium will be hosting the Grey Cup for the second time.

Trevor Harris will make his second start (0-1) in a Grey Cup, while Davis Alexander will make his first.

The teams split the season series:

Week 9: SSK 34 - MTL 6

Week 15: MTL 48 - SSK 31

Season series standouts:

SSK: Harris passed for 541 yards and three touchdowns in two starts.

SSK: Dohnte Meyers caught 12 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

SSK: A.J. Ouellette rushed for 164 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown.

MTL: In one game, Tyson Philpot recorded 238 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

MTL: In one game, Stevie Scott III rushed for 125 yards (6.6 yards per carry) on 19 attempts.







