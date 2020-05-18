The Park at Memorial Stadium Opens Friday, May 22

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced The Park at Memorial Stadium - an outdoor, sit-down restaurant at Memorial Stadium - will open to the public on Friday, May 22. Dinner service (4 PM to 9 PM) will be offered weekly on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays - with more hours and days to be added.

For the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, The Park at Memorial Stadium will be open this Friday through Monday. Full hours of operation can be found at Facebook.com/theparkatms.

"Since 2015, the Hawks Front Office has worked tirelessly to provide new and exciting options for folks in the Treasure Valley to enjoy our ballpark." said Mike Van Hise, Hawks' General Manager. "We had the opportunity, during this 'timeout,' to look at new adventures - and we continued to return to the idea of The Park at Memorial Stadium as a great offering."

The Park at Memorial Stadium will offer traditional ballpark fare, with additional healthy menu items. A full beer and wine menu will also be offered. The menu can be found at Facebook.com/theparkatms or by downloading the MiLB First Pitch app.

The Park at Memorial Stadium will follow CDC and Idaho Central District Health Department guidelines, including:

- Minimum 6 feet physical distancing between tables (averaging 10 feet);

- All staff will wear masks and gloves while working;

- Single use tableware, condiments, menus;

- Employee illness screening and reporting;

- Cashless payment system, credit or debit card only;

- Thorough cleaning/sanitization between guests and all high-traffic areas;

- Closing of field, bar and playground areas.

Due to its outdoor nature, The Park at Memorial Stadium will be opened as weather permits. Decisions on opening/closing hours will be posted on the Boise Hawks and The Park at Memorial Stadium's Facebook pages (Facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball and Facebook.com/theparkatms) by noon on each scheduled opened day.

It is encouraged for interested parties to secure a reservation. Reservations can be made by clicking the "Book Now" button on Facebook.com/theparkatms.

