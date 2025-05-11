The Man of the Hour, J'Mar Smith #ufl #underdogfantasy
May 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Roughnecks Win Streak Ends, Fall 33-25 to Stallions - Houston Roughnecks
- Showboats Fall to Battlehawks, 19-9 - Memphis Showboats
- Battlehawks Beat Showboats, 19-9 - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Stallions Erase 19-Point Deficiit, Defeat Roughnecks - Birmingham Stallions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Stallions Stories
- Stallions Erase 19-Point Deficiit, Defeat Roughnecks
- Skip Holtz and Davion Davis Preview Stallions' Week 7 Matchup on Sunday
- Stallions vs Roughnecks Game Preview
- Birmingham Stallions Bounce Back with a 26-3 Win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday Afternoon
- Stallions vs Brahmas Game Preview