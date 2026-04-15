The Magic of the U.S. Open Cup Is Alive, Orange County Is Leveling up: USL All Access

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach Junior Gonzalez to talk about the club's U.S. Open Cup game against Houston Dynamo FC in the Round of 32 on the back of the club's undefeated start to the USL Championship season, the opportunity to join Locomotive and make his mark on a team after leading three MLS reserve teams previously in his career, and the buy-in he's received from the returning and newly-arrived players in the Locomotive squad.

Watts and Kerr are also joined by Detroit City FC's Maxi Rodriguez to discuss coming back to Le Rouge after a season at Rhode Island FC in 2025 and the way that he grew personally during his season at Centreville Bank Stadium, why he still carries a chip on his shoulder when he's on the field, what it's been like getting reintegrated into a Detroit City squad that has added numerous new faces since he last suited up for the club, and what make's Keyworth Stadium special.

The duo also discuss Orange County's big week, and how Head Coach Danny Stone is striking the balance of on-field success with player development that's been a club cornerstone, and make their picks for potential U.S. Open Cup upsets.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

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