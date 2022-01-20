The Inside Pitch Airs Monday Night

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Monday, January 24th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Monday's guests include Goldeyes' field manager Rick Forney, new Goldeyes' pitcher Tasker Strobel, and Lake Country DockHounds inaugural manager Jim Bennett.

Forney heads into his 17th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 26th overall within the organization. During his first 16 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .542 winning percentage, 12 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and again in 2020.

Strobel was acquired via trade in December, and was 3-5 with eight saves and a 3.71 ERA over 32 appearances for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2021. The Avon, Indiana native led the American Association in strikeouts among pitchers who made less than five starts. The left-hander did not allow a run against the Goldeyes in 11.2 head-to-head innings.

Bennett was hired by the DockHounds last August, and the franchise is set to begin play in the American Association in 2022. Bennett was voted the American Association's Manager of the Year in 2019 after guiding the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 63-37 record and the club's first postseason berth since 2013. Bennett is also the pitching coach for the Australian Baseball League's Brisbane Bandits, and serves as pitching coach for the Australian National Team.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Monday, February 7th

Monday, February 21st

Monday, March 7th

Monday, March 21st

Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

(all shows air from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

