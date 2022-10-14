The Indoor Sports Dome Is Up

Windsor residents may have noticed a new addition to their skyline when they woke up on Wednesday- a 96-foot-high, 167,000-square-foot dome that now sits at the northern edge of the Future Legends Complex.

The dome, which was inflated early Wednesday morning and is one of the largest ever built, is home to a 110-yard-long turf field on its western side, and courts on its eastern side.

It will be the bad weather training facility for the Northern Colorado Owlz, and it can be configured for a FIFA regulation-size soccer pitch, two youth baseball or softball fields, four flag football fields, a lacrosse field, 16 volleyball courts, and nine basketball courts.

There will also be an attached two-story restaurant and bar that looks into the dome, while just outside the dome will be 16 pickleball courts and four beach volleyball courts.

The dome will be ready for public use this winter, and Future Legends looks forward to sharing this breathtaking indoor facilitywith the world; it will be a staple not only at Future Legends for years to come, but for athletes and attendees locally and globally.

