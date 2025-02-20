The Greenhouse Journey

February 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







This off-season, we partnered with the Greenhouse, an organization specializing in helping businesses and people reach the next stage of growth. Together, we've. embarked on a journey thorough EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) training to rethink and improve how we deliver value and achieve our mission of FUN making a difference in people's lives.

At the Larks, we're always looking for ways to elevate the experiences we create for our fans, partners, employees and the community. We know that as corporate leaders, you also share a drive to enhance your customer and employee experiences.

During this process, we've seen incredible growth as an organization, as the Greenhouse has helped us take stock of where we're at, where we're going, and how we're going to get there. We invite you to follow along on this five-episode series, as the Greenhouse helps take the Bismarck Larks to the next stage.

Part 2: Focus Day

Our journey with The Greenhouse and EOS started with Focus Day, a powerful deep dive into Foundational Tools that are already transforming the Larks organization. By implementing tools like Accountability Charts, Level 10 Meetings, and Rocks, we're seeing greater efficiency, stronger accountability, and better time management-allowing us to focus on what truly matters.

What does this mean for our fans and community?

By strengthening our internal operations, we're setting ourselves up to better live our mission-using FUN to create lifelong fans, core memories, and a stronger community. When our team operates at a higher level, we can deliver even more unforgettable experiences, elevate our game nights, and bring more impactful moments to the people we serve.

In Part Two of The Greenhouse Journey, Patrick, John, and Rob break down these tools and share how EOS is helping us reach the next level-not just as an organization, but as a team dedicated to making a difference.

Part 1: What is EOS

We're excited to share this journey with you through our 5-episode series, not to showcase our processes but to offer inspiration and actionable insights you might find valuable for your own organization. Part One, "What is EOS?", introduces this powerful system and its potential to drive meaningful change. We hope these episodes spark ideas for improving your own customer and employee experiences.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.