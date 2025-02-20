Bucks Team up with Northwoods League Foundation for "Share the Glove" Initiative

February 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have partnered with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide a set of team equipment from Rawlings to an area youth softball team. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 24 grants to be awarded in each NWL community.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Twelve baseball grants and twelve softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

1. Organization qualifies, or would qualify, as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

2. Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

3. Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The Waterloo Bucks are taking applications for the grant until May 13th. The team or organization who is selected to receive the grant will be notified by June 10th. The Bucks will then coordinate to present the recipients on the field during a Bucks game this summer.

The "Share the Glove" Grant Application may be found at www.waterloobucks.com as an online application or as a downloadable pdf. Completed Grant Application pdfs may be returned to Bucks assistant general manager

Jordan Yessak at jyessak@waterloobucks.com or via mail at PO Box 4124, Waterloo, IA 50704 by the May 13th deadline.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Bucks open their 31st season of play on Monday, May 26th versus the Duluth Huskies. Season Tickets, Coupon Books, and Group Outings for the 2025 season are now available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

