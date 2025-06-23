The Fishers Freight and Gourney Sloan on the National Stage

June 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight YouTube Video







The Fishers Freight and Gourney Sloan are making noise on the national stage.

Sloan's game-winning touchdown turned heads across the country - including a feature on the Pat McAfee Show.

Big-time plays. Big-time moments. The IFL is built for this.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 23, 2025

